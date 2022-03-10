0
Thursday 10 March 2022 - 11:56

Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive

Story Code : 983108
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
The meeting between the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and members of the Assembly of Experts is underway at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah in Terhan.
 
"We have no right to put aside any of these power components because, for example, they are contrary to any of the other components," the Leader said.
 
"Our presence in the region gives us more strategic depth and national strength. Why should we give it up? Nuclear scientific progress is also related to meeting the needs of the country in the near future, and if we give this up, to who and where we should go to a few years later?" Ayatollah Khamenei also said in reference to the importance of Iran's regional influence and the nuclear industry for the country.
 
"One cannot find more naive and un-experienced than someone who offers to reduce the defense in order not to incite the enemy's sensitivity," he further underscored.
 
"If those who wanted to cut off some arms of national power were allowed to do so, Iran today would face great dangers" the Leader went on to stress.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
10 March 2022
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
10 March 2022
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
10 March 2022
Army recruits go through basic training in Winchester, England
UK soldiers go AWOL, possibly to fight in Ukraine
10 March 2022
Turkey warns of
Turkey warns of 'disastrous consequences' from Russia sanctions
10 March 2022
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine on March 08, 2022
US Comments on Ukrainian ‘Biolabs’
9 March 2022
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
9 March 2022
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
9 March 2022
UAE Constructing Settlement on Yemen’s Socotra Island for ‘Israeli’ Forces
UAE Constructing Settlement on Yemen’s Socotra Island for ‘Israeli’ Forces
9 March 2022
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices
Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices
9 March 2022
People care about Ukrainians because they’re white, MSNBC host says
People care about Ukrainians because they’re white, MSNBC host says
9 March 2022
Civilians are shown outside a Kiev apartment building that was reportedly struck by a Russian missile on February 25.
US spy chief warns of ‘ugly next few weeks’ in Ukraine
9 March 2022