Thursday 10 March 2022 - 21:46

Zelensky Requests Speech to Knesset, Gets Offered Zoom Chat Instead

The Ukrainians were disappointed with the offer and did not go for, the reports said.
 
Zelensky wanted to deliver an address via remote video to the Knesset’s plenum to present Ukraine’s plight during the Russian invasion, the ‘Israeli’ Walla and Ynet news sites reported.
 
Zelensky has given similar speeches to officials and lawmakers in the United Kingdom, European Union and Canada.
 
Ukraine’s ambassador to the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories, Yevgen Korniychuk, filed a request for the speech with Knesset speaker Mickey Levy, who said the matter was complicated, since the Knesset is beginning its recess on Thursday, so a special meeting would have to be called.
 
Levy said convening the Knesset would not be possible, and suggested to Korniychuk that Zelensky hold a smaller Zoom discussion with some Knesset members, but not the full plenum, Walla reported, citing a senior official.
 
Levy’s office contacted the Foreign Ministry to check whether there were any diplomatic issues regarding a potential call with Zelensky, and the ministry said it had no objections, the report said.
 
The Ukrainians were not interested in Levy’s suggestion for a Zoom talk, seeing the offer as disrespectful. They were hoping Zelensky could speak on a bigger platform and were disappointed with the offer, the report added.
