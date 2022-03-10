Zionist Military Chief on First Official Visit to Bahrain

Islam Times - The Zionist regime’s military Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi landed in Manama on Wednesday for his first official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the ‘Israeli’ military said in a statement.

Kochavi is expected to also meet with Maj. Gen. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, commander of the Bahraini Royal Guard.

In addition, the ‘Israeli’ military chief is scheduled to meet with other Bahraini senior military and state officials as well as US Fifth Fleet Commander vice Adm. Brad Cooper at the fleet's headquarters Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Kochavi is traveling with other senior military officials, including Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, the commander in charge of the ‘Iran file.’

Upon his arrival to the Gulf state, Kochavi was received by the Bahraini Defense Force Chief of Staff.