Friday 11 March 2022 - 00:36

Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station Loses Electricity, IAEA Sees No Risk

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom announced that during fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian forces, all the facilities at the Chernobyl exclusion zone had been completely disconnected and were now without electricity. It was impossible to restore the power lines because of continued fighting in the surrounding areas.
 
“Emergency diesel generators are switched on at the site to supply power to safety-critical systems. In case of trouble-free operation, the stock of diesel fuel on diesel generators will be enough for 48 hours,” Energoatom said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
 
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also said that after the 48 hours were up, “cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent.”
 
“I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply,” Kuleba said on Twitter.
 
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov said in a special briefing on Wednesday, “At the moment, the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible to avoid the organization of repair and restoration work.”
 
Pankov accused Ukrainian nationalist forces of attacking a substation and the power lines that supply electricity to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, calling the move an "extremely dangerous provocation."
 
Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin also indicated that Russia’s Belarusian colleagues had worked out a means to restore electricity supplies to the plant on a permanent basis by connecting it to the Belarusian energy system.
 
However, the IAEA said there was enough water in the spent fuel pools for the fuel rods to cool sufficiently to avoid an accident.
 
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter that the “development violates (a) key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply” but that “in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety.”
 
