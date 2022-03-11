0
Friday 11 March 2022 - 00:48

Beijing Vows Harsh Response If US Slaps Sanctions on China over Ukraine

"In the process of settling relations with the Russian Federation, the US is not entitled to impose so-called sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals," the spokesman stressed at a briefing, TASS reported.
 
"Otherwise, China will provide a resolute and serious response," he added.
 
According to the diplomat, Washington’s sanctions against Russia will not do anything to solve the Ukraine dilemma.
 
"On the contrary, the US creates more headaches this way," he stated.
 
As Zhao noted, Washington’s actions not only cause economic damage to the sides, but also "have a [negative] impact on the political settlement process".
 
China has announced that it will not join the financial sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.
 
Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarization” of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine. The West’s sanctions cover a wide array of economic sectors and have been imposed in response to Moscow’s military attack on Ukraine.
 
The EU, the UK and the US have issued a wave of economic sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. 
