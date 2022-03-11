0
Friday 11 March 2022 - 10:25

Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit

Story Code : 983240
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
Protesters chanted slogans against the normalization of ties, and voiced solidarity with pro-democracy campaigners and opposition figures being held behind bars, demanding the ruling Al Khalifah regime to release them.

The participants carried banners reading “No to normalization… Death to ‘Israel’” and “Bahraini nation refuses normalization with Zionism” in Arabic, held up pictures of slain Bahraini youth Fadhil al-Obaidi and expressed unwavering support for the country’s most prominent cleric, Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

Kochavi landed in Manama on Wednesday for his first official visit to Bahrain. He was received by the Chief of Staff of the Bahraini Defense Force Lieutenant General Theyab bin Saqr al-Nuaimi.

The ‘Israeli’ official sat down with Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifah, the secretary-general of the Supreme Defense Council, and other senior Bahraini military and state officials as well.

During his visit to Bahrain, Kochavi met with Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the United States Naval Forces Central Command, the US Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, in the fleet’s headquarters in the country.

Last month, the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennet traveled to Manama for his first official visit to Bahrain.

Bennett’s two-day visit to Manama, which coincided with the 11th anniversary of the popular February 14 uprising against Bahrain’s pro-‘Israel’ and pro-West Al Khalifah regime, triggered mass protests in the kingdom.

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, unashamedly signed a normalization deal with the Tel Aviv regime in a ceremony hosted by former US president, Donald Trump, at the White House in September 2020.

Sudan and Morocco followed suit later in the year and inked similar US-brokered normalization deals with the occupying regime.

Palestinians slammed the deals as a treacherous “stab in the back” and a betrayal of their cause against the decades-long ‘Israeli’ occupation of Palestinian territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Daesh Appoints New Leader
Daesh Appoints New Leader
11 March 2022
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
11 March 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
11 March 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
10 March 2022
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
10 March 2022
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
10 March 2022
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
10 March 2022
Army recruits go through basic training in Winchester, England
UK soldiers go AWOL, possibly to fight in Ukraine
10 March 2022
Turkey warns of
Turkey warns of 'disastrous consequences' from Russia sanctions
10 March 2022
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine on March 08, 2022
US Comments on Ukrainian ‘Biolabs’
9 March 2022
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
9 March 2022
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
9 March 2022