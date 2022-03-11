0
Friday 11 March 2022 - 10:28

Daesh Appoints New Leader

Story Code : 983241
Daesh Appoints New Leader
A spokesman from the terrorist group confirmed the previous leader’s death and announced the name of the new leader over Daesh’s al-Furqan Media, though the name had already been circulating unofficially on social media in the preceding month.

The previous Al-Quraishi reportedly blew himself and his family up during a raid by US Special Forces in northwestern Syria last month. According to a senior unnamed US official, Quraishi detonated the bomb at the start of the operation, leaving at least 13 people dead in the “clashes and explosions” that ensued, according to Syrian rescue workers.

The now-deceased Quraishi had led the wannabe caliphate since the death of previous leader and founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who died in a similar manner during a US raid in 2019.
