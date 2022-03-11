Daesh Appoints New Leader

Islam Times - Terrorist group Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ terrorist group] confirmed the death of its previous leader Abu Ibrahim Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi, announcing the similarly-named Abu Al-Hassan Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi as his replacement on Thursday.

A spokesman from the terrorist group confirmed the previous leader’s death and announced the name of the new leader over Daesh’s al-Furqan Media, though the name had already been circulating unofficially on social media in the preceding month.The previous Al-Quraishi reportedly blew himself and his family up during a raid by US Special Forces in northwestern Syria last month. According to a senior unnamed US official, Quraishi detonated the bomb at the start of the operation, leaving at least 13 people dead in the “clashes and explosions” that ensued, according to Syrian rescue workers.The now-deceased Quraishi had led the wannabe caliphate since the death of previous leader and founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who died in a similar manner during a US raid in 2019.