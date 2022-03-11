Over 2.5 Million Flee Ukraine: UN

Islam Times - More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched an attack on February 24, according to the UN’s migration agency.

“The number of people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance is increasing by the hour,” the International Organization for Migration (IOM) tweeted.Separately, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that at least 1.85 million people were displaced within Ukraine.According to satellite imagery and intelligence assessments by the US, Russian forces approaching Kiev appear to have repositioned and edged closer to the capital of Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported.Ukraine hopes to open a humanitarian corridor from the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol in order to allow civilians facing increasingly dire conditions there to evacuate to safety.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s state operator said on Friday that all of the country’s nuclear power stations are operating stably and radiation levels at the sites remain unchanged.But Energoatom warned staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which was captured by Russian troops last week, are now facing psychological pressure from Moscow’s forces which negatively affects their work and “endangers nuclear and radiation safety”.In another development, the EU’s foreign policy chief said the European Union’s executive arm aims to double the bloc’s military aid to Ukraine and has proposed earmarking another 500 million euros ($550m) for this purpose.“Everybody was completely aware that we have to increase our military support to Ukraine,” Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for the second day of a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles. “I am sure the leaders will approve this money.”The EU is also considering imposing more sanctions on Russian oligarchs and the Russian economy, Borrell added.