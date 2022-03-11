0
Friday 11 March 2022 - 22:06

Yemeni Resistance Announces Op “Breaking the Siege 1”, Targeting Riyadh, Jizan, and Abha

Story Code : 983355
Yemeni Resistance Announces Op “Breaking the Siege 1”, Targeting Riyadh, Jizan, and Abha
A statement given by Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree read the following:

{There is no blame on those who enforce justice after being wronged.} | Holy Quran | Ash-Shuraa ~ 41

In response to the unjust blockade against our people and banning the entry of oil derivatives, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out the wide-scale ‘Operation Breaking the Siege 1’ that deployed nine drones as the following:

Targeting Aramco refinery in the Saudi enemy’s depth of Riyadh with three Sammad-3 type drones

Targeting Aramco facilities in Jizan and Abha, and other sensitive sites with six Sammad-1 type drones

The Armed Forces, in the context of the legitimate response to the aggression and the blockade, promise the people of faith, patience, and struggle that they won’t hesitate in their legitimate response to this unjust siege, and affirm that they are at the highest level of preparedness to implement a military operation in response to banning the entry of oil derivatives.

The Yemeni Armed Forces are capable, with Allah’s support, of assuming their responsibilities towards their people and country at this critical stage until the end of the aggression and lifting the siege.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The almost seven years of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression has notoriously and indiscriminately carried out numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.
