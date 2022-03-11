Finland Mulls Joining NATO Amid Ukraine War

Islam Times - As the war in Ukraine rages on, Finland, a country with a storied history and long border with Russia, is growing concerned and contemplates joining the NATO military alliance.

For decades, Finland refused to take sides for or against Russia, a position that kept the peace but also confined its sovereignty.In light of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, its neutrality policy may soon change as the Nordic country that shares a 1,340 km border with Russia contemplates joining the NATO military alliance.On Thursday, the country’s President Sauli Niinisto said Finland was to review its security policy to decide whether to join NATO.“When alternatives and risks have been analyzed, then it’s time for conclusions,” Niinisto told reporters, referring to the possibility of Finland joining the defense alliance.“We have safe solutions also for our future. We must review them carefully. Not with delay, but carefully,” he said, Al Jazeera reported.On Wednesday, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said discussions on possible NATO membership should take place at several levels with a view to establishing a national consensus.Meanwhile, a recent poll by public broadcaster Yle found 53 percent of Finns now support joining NATO, a dramatic rise from merely 19 percent five years ago.