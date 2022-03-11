Biden: US Moved Over 12,000 Troops to Borders With Russia to Defend NATO

Islam Times - The US president has repeatedly rejected the idea of American or NATO troops engaging in the fighting in Ukraine, stressing that it would prompt a third world war.

US President Joe Biden stated that the US would defend “every inch” of NATO’s territory and thus ordered to move over 12,000 American troops and station them along the alliance’s borders with Russia. He clarified that the troops had been deployed to Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania, as well as other countries.POTUS went on to elaborate, echoing his previous statements, that the US would not fight a “World War Three in Ukraine”. However, he stressed that Washington still has a “sacred obligation” under the NATO treaty, and if Russia attacks one of its members, the US will respond, even if it means the start of a global conflict.“We are going to continue to stand together with our allies to send an unmistakable message that we will defend every inch of NATO’s territory, every single inch with the united, galvanized NATO”.NATO previously reported sending additional forces to its eastern flank amid fears that Russia might use its military in Ukraine.