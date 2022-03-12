EU Plans to Get Rid of Russia as Energy Supplier Amid Crisis in Ukraine

Islam Times - The European Union is working on the issue of getting rid of Russian energy supplies, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said.

The plans comes amid a new round of sanctions imposed by European nations after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February. The op started after the Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks.



The Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons. According to the MoD, a total of 3,213 military objects have been disabled since the op began.

In 2021, Russia’s imports to the EU amounted to about 45% of gas, 27% of crude oil, and 46% of coal, according to the European Commission.