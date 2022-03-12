0
Saturday 12 March 2022 - 05:38

EU Plans to Get Rid of Russia as Energy Supplier Amid Crisis in Ukraine

Story Code : 983374
In 2021, Russia’s imports to the EU amounted to about 45% of gas, 27% of crude oil, and 46% of coal, according to the European Commission.
 
The plans comes amid a new round of sanctions imposed by European nations after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February. The op started after the Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks.
 
The Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons. According to the MoD, a total of 3,213 military objects have been disabled since the op began.
