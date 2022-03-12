Lebanon Won’t Cope with Crisis Unless Officials Restore Independence from US Hegemony: Sayyed Safieddine

Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, stressed that Lebanon will not be able to cope with its crises unless the senior officials restore the real independence from the US hegemony, adding that the USA ruined all the countries it invaded.

For his part, the Head of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc stressed that the army-people-resistance formula is the core of the defense strategy, criticizing the political parties opposing the forensic auditing.

It is worth noting that the parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on May 15.

Sayyed Safieddine indicated that Hezbollah considers the election as a chance to submit and propose solutions to the socioeconomic crisis, adding that the concentration of the other political team on confronting the Resistance weaponry as an electoral program is fruitless.