0
Saturday 12 March 2022 - 05:40

Lebanon Won’t Cope with Crisis Unless Officials Restore Independence from US Hegemony: Sayyed Safieddine

Story Code : 983375
Lebanon Won’t Cope with Crisis Unless Officials Restore Independence from US Hegemony: Sayyed Safieddine
Sayyed Safieddine indicated that Hezbollah considers the election as a chance to submit and propose solutions to the socioeconomic crisis, adding that the concentration of the other political team on confronting the Resistance weaponry as an electoral program is fruitless.
 
For his part, the Head of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc stressed that the army-people-resistance formula is the core of the defense strategy, criticizing the political parties opposing the forensic auditing.
 
It is worth noting that the parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on May 15.
Comment


Featured Stories
Josep Borrell.
West Made Mistakes in Relations with Russia: EU
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
12 March 2022
United States Imposes Sanctions on 50 Russian Figures
12 March 2022
Indian Missile 'Accidentally' Fired into Pakistan
12 March 2022
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
11 March 2022
Daesh Appoints New Leader
Daesh Appoints New Leader
11 March 2022
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
11 March 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
11 March 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
10 March 2022
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
10 March 2022
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
10 March 2022
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
10 March 2022
Army recruits go through basic training in Winchester, England
UK soldiers go AWOL, possibly to fight in Ukraine
10 March 2022