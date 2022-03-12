0
Saturday 12 March 2022 - 06:28

Turkey won’t sanction Russia, despite NATO pressure

Story Code : 983389
Turkey won’t sanction Russia, despite NATO pressure

The official clarified that Ankara had no plans to “impose sanctions on Russia,” adding that the Turkish government was eager to “keep the channel of trust open.” Kalin also pointed out that Turkey would want to avoid any negative repercussions for its own economy as a result of punitive measures.

While denouncing Russia’s offensive against its neighbor, Turkey, unlike most other NATO countries, has stopped short of slapping punitive measures on Russia. Ankara instead is seeking to mediate between the two warring sides in the hope of brokering a peace deal, or at least a ceasefire.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Turkish media on Friday that the alliance expects “all our allies to impose sanctions” on Russia, and that he “conveyed this matter” to Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during their meeting in Antalya.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba, in Antalya on Thursday. It was the first time the two diplomats had held discussions since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Although the talks failed to yield any breakthroughs, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on Friday that there had been “certain positive developments.” The previous three rounds of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia had been held in Belarus.

President Erdogan presented the Lavrov-Kuleba meeting as a diplomatic victory per se, under the circumstances, in a phone call with US President Joe Biden. The Turkish head of state also reiterated that Ankara’s role as a mediator between Kiev and Moscow was important in terms of preventing the armed conflict from intensifying even further.

Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine has seen the US, Canada, the EU, Japan, Australia and several other countries impose a series of sanctions on Moscow intended to “cripple” the Russian economy. The punitive measures targeted, among other things, Russia’s central bank, as well as several major commercial banks, state-funded media – including RT – and Russia’s leadership directly.
 
Tagged
Turkey Russia
Comment


Featured Stories
Josep Borrell.
West Made Mistakes in Relations with Russia: EU
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
12 March 2022
United States Imposes Sanctions on 50 Russian Figures
12 March 2022
Indian Missile 'Accidentally' Fired into Pakistan
12 March 2022
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
11 March 2022
Daesh Appoints New Leader
Daesh Appoints New Leader
11 March 2022
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
11 March 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
11 March 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
10 March 2022
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
10 March 2022
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
10 March 2022
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
10 March 2022
Army recruits go through basic training in Winchester, England
UK soldiers go AWOL, possibly to fight in Ukraine
10 March 2022