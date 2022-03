Indian Missile 'Accidentally' Fired into Pakistan

Islam Times - India says it has "accidentally" fired a missile into its neighbor, Pakistan.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the government said in a statement, Reuters reported.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

India said on Friday it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.