At least 100 Killed in Northwestern Nigeria

Islam Times - At least 100 people have been confirmed killed, among them 19 soldiers in an ambush attack by a group of armed bandits in Kebbi State of Northwestern Nigeria.

A Vigilante commander, a group of civilians who voluntarily sacrifice themselves to protect people from terrorist bandits told Iran Press that on Friday, many dead bodies have been recovered in the forest of Kebbi State.According to Adamu Zauro, commander of the vigilantes, the search for more bodies is ongoing.The incident occurred on Monday when members of the vigilantes from Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State and another team of the volunteers who came from Rijau and Tungan Magaji Community in the neighboring state of Niger were on joint patrol, came under attack by the heavenly armed bandits. He said almost 70 people died at the spot while some ran into the forest with gunshots. He added that there are 19 soldiers apart from more than 80 that have so far been confirmed dead.The Nigerian military has not yet commented on the matter, but Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar has confirmed the news.