US Sends Military Convoy from Iraq to Syria

Islam Times - US forces have moved a new military convoy carrying weapons and equipment from bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq into Syrian territory, local news sources reported. In recent years, convoys of US troops carrying weapons and tanks has repeatedly moved between Iraq and Syria.



The US military and its affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in northern and eastern Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil and grain resources, they are taking action against Syrian residents and forces in the region.



The US has sent a military convoy into Syria through the Al-Waleed crossing and has stepped up its patrols in areas where there are popular protests against the presence of US forces.



On Friday, the towns of Al-Kashkiya and Abu Hammam on the eastern outskirts of Deir ez-Zor witnessed a mass demonstration condemning the US-led coalition operation and Kurdish militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for arresting youths from the Shaitat tribe.



The demonstrators demanded the release of civilians detained and imprisoned during the attacks.



The Syrian government has repeatedly stressed that US terrorist elements and their affiliated forces in eastern and northeastern Syria have no purpose other than to plunder the country's oil and must leave the region immediately.