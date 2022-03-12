United States Imposes Sanctions on 50 Russian Figures

Islam Times - The US Treasury Department added 50 Russian figures to its sanctions list on Friday evening. According to the US Treasury Department, these individuals include Russian officials, members of the Duma, a number of businessmen and their families.



Earlier, the US Treasury Department placed the wife and children of Russian Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on its sanctions list.



The escalation of Russian sanctions by the United States comes at a time when European countries have not yet fully cooperated with the United States in this regard.



On February 24, Russia formally declared a special military operation against Ukraine, noting that its operation in Ukraine is not a start to the war, but an attempt to prevent a global war.



As the war in Ukraine continues, global reactions to the event continue, and diplomatic pressure and international threats and sanctions against Russia are increasing.