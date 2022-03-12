EU to Unveil Plan Cutting Independence on Russia Energy

Islam Times - The European Commission plans to unveil a set of proposals for ending dependence on Russian gas, oil and coal, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

The plans are expected before the bloc's summit in May.As part of the proposed plan, the Commission is expected to present, by mid-May, a number of possible measures to “optimize” the design of the electricity market with a view to decarbonizing the energy mix. The plan is expected to help to completely eliminate dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, according to RT news.“In the short-term, we need to address high energy prices and prepare for next winter. On top of price regulation and state aid, we are looking at options to limit the rise of electricity prices,” von der Leyen said.Earlier this week, the EC President said in a post on Twitter that the EU was “too dependent on Russian fossil fuels and, in particular, gas.”Germany is the most dependent country on the Russian energy supplies.This dependence has been a source of division in the ranks of the West against Russia for its campaign in neighboring Ukraine.