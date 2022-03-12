0
Saturday 12 March 2022

US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks

Story Code : 983410
Iraqi news sources on Friday reported several explosions in the northern province of Erbil.

Sabereen News reported that several explosions were heard near the Harir base. This base is the headquarters of the American military forces.

According to Sabereen News, the reports indicate that the base was attacked by several drones. No further details have been released about the possible casualties of these attacks.

US bases at Erbil Airport in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones, which have intensified in recent months.
