Saturday 12 March 2022 - 08:39

Blast Wounds 7, Including Children, in Southern Afghanistan

Children of the family, according to the news agency, found a toy-liked device and took it to their house to play but the device went off late Friday, injuring seven including the parents of the children, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two of the injured children are in critical condition, according to the report.

This is the second blast that hurts Afghan civilians including children recently. In the previous similar incident, two children were injured in Maimana, the capital of northern Faryab province on Friday.

War-torn Afghanistan is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as a large number of people, mostly children, either lose their lives or are maimed due to blasts of unexploded devices left over from the past wars.
