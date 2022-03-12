‘Israel’ Greenlights Construction of 730 Settler Units in Occupied Al-Quds

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation regime is set to build 730 new settler units in the occupied al-Quds, as part of its illegal settlement expansion activities across the Palestinian territories.

Citing a report by ‘Israeli’ newspaper Kol Ha'ir, the PIC said the 730 units would be part of 14 twelve-story buildings that would be built in Pisgat Ze'ev.

The committee also approved two plans for the construction of 1,060 units in western al-Quds, including 850 units on Jaffa Street and 210 settler units in Kiryat Ye'arim.

Since taking over in June last year, right-wing Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been rapidly expanding settlements in contravention of international law. Bennett has also ruled out formal peace talks with the Palestinian Authority during his tenure.

About 600,000 Zionists occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under the international law as they are built on occupied land. The UN Security Council condemned the Tel Aviv’s settlement activities in several resolutions.

The Palestinian Information Center reported on Friday that a Zionist committee for construction and planning had approved a plan for the construction of 730 new settler units in the settlement of Pisgat Ze'ev in the occupied East al-Quds.