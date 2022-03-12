0
Saturday 12 March 2022 - 11:00

‘Israel’ Greenlights Construction of 730 Settler Units in Occupied Al-Quds

Story Code : 983440
‘Israel’ Greenlights Construction of 730 Settler Units in Occupied Al-Quds
The Palestinian Information Center reported on Friday that a Zionist committee for construction and planning had approved a plan for the construction of 730 new settler units in the settlement of Pisgat Ze'ev in the occupied East al-Quds.
 
Citing a report by ‘Israeli’ newspaper Kol Ha'ir, the PIC said the 730 units would be part of 14 twelve-story buildings that would be built in Pisgat Ze'ev.
 
The committee also approved two plans for the construction of 1,060 units in western al-Quds, including 850 units on Jaffa Street and 210 settler units in Kiryat Ye'arim.
 
Since taking over in June last year, right-wing Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been rapidly expanding settlements in contravention of international law. Bennett has also ruled out formal peace talks with the Palestinian Authority during his tenure.
 
About 600,000 Zionists occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.
 
All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under the international law as they are built on occupied land. The UN Security Council condemned the Tel Aviv’s settlement activities in several resolutions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Josep Borrell.
West Made Mistakes in Relations with Russia: EU
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
12 March 2022
United States Imposes Sanctions on 50 Russian Figures
12 March 2022
Indian Missile 'Accidentally' Fired into Pakistan
12 March 2022
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
11 March 2022
Daesh Appoints New Leader
Daesh Appoints New Leader
11 March 2022
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
11 March 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
11 March 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
10 March 2022
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
10 March 2022
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
10 March 2022
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
10 March 2022
Army recruits go through basic training in Winchester, England
UK soldiers go AWOL, possibly to fight in Ukraine
10 March 2022