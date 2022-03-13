0
Sunday 13 March 2022 - 00:20

Turks Rally against Zionist President’s Visit to Ankara

Story Code : 983515
Turks Rally against Zionist President’s Visit to Ankara
In the demonstration, the participants carried the flags of the Lebanese and Yemeni resistance movements, Hezbollah and Ansarullah, as well as pictures of Iran’s top anti-terror and anti-Zionist commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the United States in early 2020.

They chanted slogans such as, “Down with the US,” “Down with ‘Israel’,” “Hello to jihad [endeavor for the sake of God],” “Hello to Hezbollah,” and “We are all Qassem Soleimani.”

Herzog visited Turkey on Wednesday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the most senior Zionist visit since 2008.

Erdogan described Herzog’s trip “a new turning point” in long-strained ties, expressing Turkey’s readiness to cooperate with the occupying regime in the energy sector.

Relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv hit a low in 2018 when they expelled ambassadors in a dispute over the killing by the Zionist regime’s forces of dozens of Palestinians during the Great March of Return protests near the Gaza fence erected by ‘Israel.’

It halted years of reconciliation following a row over a 2010 ‘Israeli’ raid on Gaza-bound aid ship Mavi Marmara that killed 10 Turkish pro-Palestinian activists.

On Wednesday, Turkish people held protests in the cities of Ankara, Istanbul, Gaziantep and Burdur against Herzog's visit.

They urged Ankara to reverse the "mistake" of boosting ties amid lingering animosity over the killing of the activists.

"Mavi Marmara is our pride," the demonstrators chanted, holding up banners reading, “We don't want a killer in our country."

"This is a great pain and a torment, it is like a knife to our people's chest," said Mehmet Tunc, one of those who was on the Mavi Marmara ship at the time of the deadly ‘Israeli’ raid.
Comment


Featured Stories
Josep Borrell.
West Made Mistakes in Relations with Russia: EU
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
12 March 2022
United States Imposes Sanctions on 50 Russian Figures
12 March 2022
Indian Missile 'Accidentally' Fired into Pakistan
12 March 2022
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
11 March 2022
Daesh Appoints New Leader
Daesh Appoints New Leader
11 March 2022
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
11 March 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
11 March 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
10 March 2022
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
10 March 2022
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
10 March 2022
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
10 March 2022
Army recruits go through basic training in Winchester, England
UK soldiers go AWOL, possibly to fight in Ukraine
10 March 2022