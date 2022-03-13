Iran Opposed to US, NATO’s Swallowing of World: Spokesman

Islam Times - Iran has adopted an independent stance on the war in Ukraine based on its foreign policy, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, voicing Tehran’s opposition to devouring of the world by the US and NATO.

In remarks at a meeting of the Iranian university students and professors, held in Mashhad on Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said the international system has been undergoing changes since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and the ground for the current war between Russia and Ukraine has been prepared since three decades ago.Highlighting Iran’s independent stances on the Ukraine war on the basis of its foreign policy, the spokesman said the Islamic Republic is opposed to war and swallowing of the world by the US and NATO.Iran is not the satellite state of any country, he underlined, adding, “We are strong enough and will spare no effort to protect the country’s national interests, independence and territorial integrity.”Khatibzadeh also emphasized that Iran will not allow any country to interfere in its internal affairs.In remarks on March 1, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the root of the crisis in Ukraine is the US policies that create crisis, describing Ukraine as a victim of these policies.“The US dragged Ukraine to where it is now. By interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs, creating color revolutions and toppling one government, and putting another in power, the US dragged Ukraine into this situation,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.“Ukraine’s situation has two important lessons. Governments that rely on the US and Europe should know their support is a mirage and not real. Today’s Ukraine is yesterday’s Afghanistan. Both countries’ presidents said they relied on US and Western governments but were left alone,” the Leader warned.