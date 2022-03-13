0
Sunday 13 March 2022 - 00:34

Putin Calls on Macron, Scholz to Pressure Kiev to Stop Crimes by Nationalist Battalions

Putin namely recalled that these groups have thwarted efforts to evacuate citizens via humanitarian corridors on several occasions. He also cited the numerous incidences of the "flagrant violation" of international humanitarian laws by Ukrainian security forces, Sputnik reported.

"The interlocutors raised the humanitarian situation in areas affected by the special operation to protect Donbass and Vladimir Putin briefed them on the real state of affairs", the Kremlin said.

His French and German counterparts, in turn, called on Russia to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine. Putin, for his part, notified the two leaders of the results of a recent video conference between the members of the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams that took place after the third round of talks, Sputnik reported.

Russian launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 following a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to defend them against attacks from nationalist battalions and the Ukrainian military, which had been bombarding the two republics with prohibited 120mm shells during the preceding week. President Putin described the goals of the operation as the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.

Western countries condemned the operation, calling it an "invasion". They have introduced several rounds of harsh sanctions targeting Russia’s financial and aviation spheres, the Central Bank, as well as numerous businessmen and politicians, including Putin himself. Russia has vowed to respond in kind.
