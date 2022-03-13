Moscow Warns Russian Forces May Target Convoys with Western Weapons for Ukraine

Islam Times - Shipments of Western weapons to Ukraine is complicating the situation and makes weapons convoys legitimate targets for the Russian forces, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Channel One television on Saturday.

"We have warned the US that the US-orchestrated inundation of Ukraine with weapons from some countries is not just a dangerous move, but also an action that makes these convoys legitimate targets," he said.In this context, Ryabkov outlined the consequences that may arise from the "thoughtless transfer" to Kiev of such weapons as man-portable air defense systems and anti-tank missile systems."All this is not perceived as serious signals," he said, adding, "The escalatory component of Washington’s policy absolutely dominates, despite all the incantations that they are extremely responsible people and weigh every step they make.""It’s the US that is the source of the maximum escalation tension on international platforms," Ryabkov went on to say, adding, "Never mind what they are doing in material terms supporting the criminal Kiev regime."Russia’s previously proposed security guarantees to the United States and NATO are no longer valid because the situation has changed drastically, Ryabkov said on Saturday.Asked in an interview with Russia’s Channel One television broadcaster whether Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees for the United States and NATO were still in force, Ryabkov replied that he "would not be saying that proposals of such type may remain in force.""On the whole, the configuration has completely changed and the current situation is drastically different," the high-ranking diplomat said, adding, "The issue now is to provide for reaching the aims, which were set by our authorities before launching a special military operation."Ryabkov stressed that the Russian side resorted "to its utmost efforts to maintain and provide for the European security architecture without a collapse, which emerged following an absolutely irresponsible and criminal policy implemented by the current regime in Kiev and its curators in the West, led by the United States"."If we speak about the future of the European security architecture as well as about the future regarding the arms control, the question is again about how our opponents, our enemies led by the United States, will be ready and whether they will be ready at all for talks," he said."We of course, if the Americans are willing, are ready to resume the dialogue and definitely are set and able to work in this direction, including within the frames of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms [the New START Treaty], which stalled as well. Everything depends on Washington now," Ryabkov noted.He also stated that on February 25, the day after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, "American colleagues announced their decision to wrap up and close a dialogue on the strategic European security"."I would like to use this moment to warn them against taking incautious steps," Ryabkov added.On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published Russia’s two draft agreements on security guarantees, which Moscow expected from Washington and NATO.On January 26, the United States and NATO handed over their written reply to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees. The US side requested that the texts of these documents should not be published. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined their basic provisions. These statements suggest that the West has refused to make concessions fundamental for Moscow, but indicated areas for further negotiations.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years". The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories and the operation was aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine.When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.Ryabkov also said that Russian sanctions lists against the United States are ready and will soon be made public."The lists are ready, we are working on it. This is by and large part of the daily work. They will be made public soon," he said.Ryabkov added that US President Joe Biden is seeking to escalate the situation and impose the US agenda on the entire international community by bringing up the risk of World War III."I am drawing your attention to the fact that we are not taking any steps, either verbal - in the form of statements - or anything else, which could be regarded as an escalation," Ryabkov said, adding, "Meanwhile, the top US official is openly speaking about the danger of a third world war.""This is an attempt to fray the nerves, to impose their agenda on the entire international community," he went on to say, adding, "For us, the destructive goals of this line are obvious."Ryabkov added that he doesn’t see any signs that the US is ready to continue talks about the situation in Ukraine. The US has pushed a different agenda in recent months, he said."Instead of discussing the subject of European security, how to preserve and strengthen the architecture that has developed in Europe in recent decades, we were literally forced to discuss issues that have nothing to do with this," the diplomat said, adding, "We see what it led to. This is a strategic miscalculation on the part of the United States, its allies, clients, and its satellites."Biden earlier said that the US won’t go to war with Russia in Ukraine but will defend NATO territory, if necessary. He said direct confrontation between NATO and Russia would mean World War III - something the countries "must strive to prevent".