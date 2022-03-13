0
Sunday 13 March 2022 - 00:41

Terrorists Move 7 Missiles South of Idlib to Carry Out Chemical Attack

Story Code : 983525
Terrorists Move 7 Missiles South of Idlib to Carry Out Chemical Attack
According to Well-informed sources, the missiles arrived on Thursday in three batches and were transported from Sarmada city on the Syrian-Turkish border in Idleb northern countryside to the Ariha city by an agricultural tractor loaded with fodder.

The sources told Sputnik that these missiles were stored in a basement for al-Nusra near the front lines with the Syrian Arab Army.

The sources added that the process of modifying the missiles was carried out on a farm southwest of Sarmada city by French and Belgian experts who obtained toxic gases, probably “chlorine or sarin”, which a Turkish trader entered from Turkey a week ago.

The sources noted that the rush to complete the modification process and the rapid arrival of the shipment to Ariha increases the possibility that they will be used to attack residential gatherings in the area and then accuse the Syrian army and Russian forces of using poison gas against civilians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
Josep Borrell.
West Made Mistakes in Relations with Russia: EU
12 March 2022
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
12 March 2022
United States Imposes Sanctions on 50 Russian Figures
12 March 2022
Indian Missile 'Accidentally' Fired into Pakistan
12 March 2022
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
11 March 2022
Daesh Appoints New Leader
Daesh Appoints New Leader
11 March 2022
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
11 March 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
11 March 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
10 March 2022
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
10 March 2022
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
10 March 2022
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
10 March 2022