Terrorists Move 7 Missiles South of Idlib to Carry Out Chemical Attack

Islam Times - Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists have moved seven modified missiles with warheads containing highly toxic gases across the border with Turkey to one of their headquarters in Idleb southern countryside to attack civilians and accuse the Syrian Army.

According to Well-informed sources, the missiles arrived on Thursday in three batches and were transported from Sarmada city on the Syrian-Turkish border in Idleb northern countryside to the Ariha city by an agricultural tractor loaded with fodder.The sources told Sputnik that these missiles were stored in a basement for al-Nusra near the front lines with the Syrian Arab Army.The sources added that the process of modifying the missiles was carried out on a farm southwest of Sarmada city by French and Belgian experts who obtained toxic gases, probably “chlorine or sarin”, which a Turkish trader entered from Turkey a week ago.The sources noted that the rush to complete the modification process and the rapid arrival of the shipment to Ariha increases the possibility that they will be used to attack residential gatherings in the area and then accuse the Syrian army and Russian forces of using poison gas against civilians.