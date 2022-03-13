0
Sunday 13 March 2022 - 06:45

Dozens of children killed or maimed in Yemen since New Year

Story Code : 983554
Hollywood actress and special envoy for the U.N. Angelina Jolie in Yemen, March 6, 2022
Hollywood actress and special envoy for the U.N. Angelina Jolie in Yemen, March 6, 2022

The UNICEF Representative in Yemen Philippe Duamelle said in a statement that since the conflict there escalated about seven years ago, more than 10,200 children have been killed or maimed, while “the actual number is likely much higher.”

Over the first two months of 2022, 47 children were reportedly killed or maimed in several locations across the country,” Duamelle said.

He called on the parties to take all possible measures to protect civilians, saying that “it is high time that a sustainable political solution is reached.

According to the UNICEF annual report which was published on February 28, “nine attacks on schools and five attacks on hospitals were verified” in 2021, as well as six incidents of military use of education or health facilities. 386 children were killed or maimed “by various parties to the conflict.
 
Military action, however, is apparently not the main cause of children’s deaths. According to the UN paper, “over 2.25 million children 0-59 months were projected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021,” with nearly 400,000 cases of children estimated to endure severe acute malnutrition.

The high prevalence of chronic and acute malnutrition in Yemen is underpinned by an interconnected set of structural causes associated with widespread poverty, food insecurity and insufficient access to clean water and sanitation, a high prevalence of diarrhea disease, in addition to sub-optimal infant and young child feeding practices,” UNICEF said.

The conflict has been ongoing in the Arab world's poorest country since 2014. In 2015, a US-supported and Saudi-led coalition launched a military campaign in Yemen to support the national government fighting against the Houthi militants. According to UNICEF, since then Yemen’s economy has shrunk by more than half, with over 80% of the population currently living below the poverty line.
Tagged
Yemen
Comment


Featured Stories
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
13 March 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
13 March 2022
Piping systems and shut-off valves at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline in Germany.
Russia has stronger nerves than EU for energy standoff – Moscow
13 March 2022
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
13 March 2022
Josep Borrell.
West Made Mistakes in Relations with Russia: EU
12 March 2022
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
12 March 2022
United States Imposes Sanctions on 50 Russian Figures
12 March 2022
Indian Missile 'Accidentally' Fired into Pakistan
12 March 2022
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
11 March 2022
Daesh Appoints New Leader
Daesh Appoints New Leader
11 March 2022
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
11 March 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
11 March 2022