0
Sunday 13 March 2022 - 06:53

Venezuela is Russia's ally, but ready to sell oil to US – minister

Story Code : 983558
Oil drills in Maracaibo Lake in Venezuela
Oil drills in Maracaibo Lake in Venezuela's oil rich Zulia state, Nov. 30, 2006

Plascenia told the Turkish Anadolu Agency on Saturday that it would not be a “strange relationship” for Washington and Caracas to work together on oil, as Venezuela had “been doing oil business with the Americans for a long time.”

The minister argued that it would “be good for everyone” if Venezuela’s energy exports to the US get “back on track,” adding that Americans were welcome in the country as long as they “respect the sovereignty” of Venezuela and recognize President Nicolas Maduro as “Venezuela's only and legitimate head of government.”

Plascenia said that he hopes that US sanctions against Venezuela that targeted its oil sector would be lifted.

The minister stressed, however, that Venezuela would remain “loyal allies of the Russian government,” and said the country sees Russian President Vladimir Putin “as a responsible head of government.”

“We respect him as a member of the international community. We believe he will do the best for his people,” Plascenia concluded.
The US broke all relations with Venezuela in 2019 and recognized pro-US opposition leader Juan Guaido as “interim president” instead of Maduro.
 
Senior US officials travelled to Venezuela last week to meet with Maduro’s government amid Russia’s ongoing offensive in Ukraine. The US government has sanctioned Russia’s oil industry in response to the conflict, causing US gas prices to rise. There have been suggestions that Washington can turn to Venezuela as an alternative supplier of crude, though no deal has been announced yet.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE reportedly rejected phone calls with US President Joe Biden to discuss oil in recent weeks.
 
Tagged
Venezuela US Russia
Comment


Featured Stories
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
13 March 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
13 March 2022
Piping systems and shut-off valves at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline in Germany.
Russia has stronger nerves than EU for energy standoff – Moscow
13 March 2022
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
13 March 2022
Josep Borrell.
West Made Mistakes in Relations with Russia: EU
12 March 2022
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
12 March 2022
United States Imposes Sanctions on 50 Russian Figures
12 March 2022
Indian Missile 'Accidentally' Fired into Pakistan
12 March 2022
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
11 March 2022
Daesh Appoints New Leader
Daesh Appoints New Leader
11 March 2022
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
11 March 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
11 March 2022