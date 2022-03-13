0
Sunday 13 March 2022 - 07:15

Germany Aims to Be Nearly Free of Russia Oil This Year

Germany Aims to Be Nearly Free of Russia Oil This Year
"With each day, indeed each hour, we are saying goodbye to Russian imports," Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck was quoted as saying by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, AFP reported.
 
Cutting out Russian gas is a harder prospect for Germany, which imports more than half its intake from Russia.
 
Habeck has resisted an outright halt to Russian energy imports, warning it would cause winter shortages and drive inflation.
 
Countries have imposed massive sanctions against Russia for its deadly invasion of Ukraine which started on February 24.
 
In an escalation of the sanctions, the United States and Britain said on March 8 they were cutting off Russian oil imports.
