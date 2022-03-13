Trump Says US Has No One to Talk with Putin

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump says the Ukraine conflict continues and could escalate even further because under the administration of US President Joe Biden, Washington does not have "anybody to talk to" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Despite all of Biden’s weakness, cowardice and incompetence, there is still a path for him to end this tragedy in Ukraine, without getting Americans snared in a gruesome and very bloody war. By the way, this could lead to World War III," Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally in Florence, South Carolina, Sputnik reported.Trump suggested that Washington should threaten Moscow with "blistering consequences," such as permanently eliminating Western dependence on Russian energy."We don’t have anybody to talk to him (Putin). You had somebody to talk to him with me," Trump said, emphasizing that "my personality is what kept us out of war."In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help.Russia said that the aim of its "special operation" is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. According to Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.