0
Sunday 13 March 2022 - 08:42

Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln

Story Code : 983579
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
"This package will include further defensive assistance to help Ukraine meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing," Blinken said in a statement released by the US Department of State, TASS reported.

According to him, "this drawdown will bring the total security assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion since the beginning of the Administration."

"America and its Allies support their efforts (of Ukraine - TASS) to defend their country and protect their fellow citizens, and urge Russia to recognize that force will never defeat Ukraine’s spirit. We are committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs," Blinken said.

In late February, the US authorities allocated up to $350 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine.

In early March, NBC reported that, as part of this package, the United States delivered several hundred Stinger man-portable air defense systems, as well as Javelin anti-tank missile systems and ammunition to Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
13 March 2022
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
13 March 2022
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
13 March 2022
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
13 March 2022
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
13 March 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
13 March 2022
Piping systems and shut-off valves at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline in Germany.
Russia has stronger nerves than EU for energy standoff – Moscow
13 March 2022
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
13 March 2022
Josep Borrell.
West Made Mistakes in Relations with Russia: EU
12 March 2022
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
12 March 2022
United States Imposes Sanctions on 50 Russian Figures
12 March 2022
Indian Missile 'Accidentally' Fired into Pakistan
12 March 2022