0
Sunday 13 March 2022 - 08:44

Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists

Story Code : 983580
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
The spy network was trying to carry out acts of sabotage inside Iran but with the vigilance of the intelligence forces, these threats were neutralized and the spy network was dismantled, told Director-General of Intelligence of West Azarbaijan Province to reported on Saturday evening. 

The scope of activities of the intelligence forces is in the form of thwarting pre-planned conspiracies and disrupting anti-security groups, as well as identifying infiltrators and their leaders, he added. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
13 March 2022
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
13 March 2022
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
13 March 2022
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
13 March 2022
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
13 March 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
13 March 2022
Piping systems and shut-off valves at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline in Germany.
Russia has stronger nerves than EU for energy standoff – Moscow
13 March 2022
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
13 March 2022
Josep Borrell.
West Made Mistakes in Relations with Russia: EU
12 March 2022
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
US Base in Erbil Comes under Drone Attacks
12 March 2022
United States Imposes Sanctions on 50 Russian Figures
12 March 2022
Indian Missile 'Accidentally' Fired into Pakistan
12 March 2022