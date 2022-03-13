0
Sunday 13 March 2022 - 12:38

Armenia’s Fifth President Sworn In, Takes Office

Story Code : 983604
Khachaturian put his hand on a special copy of the Constitution and the 12th Century Gospel to take the oath to be loyal to the Armenian Constitution, stay impartial in performing his duties, be guided by the national interests and spare no effort to strengthen national unity, TASS reported.
 
The Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, was the first to congratulate and bless Armenia’s new president. He concluded his statement with a prayer. The ceremony was attended by foreign diplomats, social and public figures, senior clergy and officials. The parliamentary opposition refused to participate.
 
Khachaturyan was elected president at the parliament’s session on March 3. In the runoff he was supported by 71 legislators. The 2015 constitutional reform introduced parliamentary rule and the president began to be elected by the National Assembly.
 
Khachaturyan’s predecessor, Armen Sarkisyan, resigned on January 23. He said he lacked the leverage to influence major domestic and foreign policy issues. After that the faction of the ruling party Civil Contract nominated Khachaturyan for the head of state. Earlier, he was high-tech industry minster. In 1992-1996 he held the post of Yerevan’s mayor.
