0
Monday 14 March 2022 - 04:25

IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts

Story Code : 983659
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC Public Relations department said that following the fake Zionist regime’s recent crimes and the previous announcements that the hated regime’s crimes and evil conducts would not go unanswered, the IRGC hit the “Zionists’ strategic center of plot and evil acts” with powerful missiles with pinpoint accuracy last night.
 
“Once again, we warn the criminal Zionist regime that the repetition of any evil act will draw harsh, decisive and devastating responses,” the IRGC added.
 
The statement assured the Iranian nation that the country’s security and calm are the red lines for the Iranian Armed Forces and nobody would be allowed to threaten or violate them.
 
In the early hours of Sunday, a missile attack targeted a military base housing US forces in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, as well as the US consulate in that region.
 
At first, Iraqi media, citing Kurdish officials, reported that several missiles had landed in Erbil early Sunday, but there were no confirmed casualties from the incident.
 
Later reports, quoting Kurdistan region's intelligence sources, said as many as 12 ballistic missiles were used in Erbil attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
13 March 2022
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
13 March 2022
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
13 March 2022
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
13 March 2022
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
13 March 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
13 March 2022
Piping systems and shut-off valves at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline in Germany.
Russia has stronger nerves than EU for energy standoff – Moscow
13 March 2022
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
13 March 2022