0
Monday 14 March 2022 - 04:27

Saudi Opposition Bloc Strongly Condemns Mass Executions

Story Code : 983661
Saudi Opposition Bloc Strongly Condemns Mass Executions
The Arabian Peninsula Opposition bloc, which represents Saudi dissidents, issued a statement on Saturday strongly condemning the kingdom's execution of as many as 81 prisoners in a single day for so-called "terror-related offenses," the largest mass execution carried out by the ultra-conservative Arab kingdom in recent memory.
 
The latest executions by Saudi authorities in one day exceeded the total number of executions conducted in the Arab kingdom throughout 2021.
 
The bloc noted that 41 of the executed prisoners belonged to the peaceful al-Hirak al-Janoubi movement and hailed from the Shiite-populated al-Ahsa and Qatif regions in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.
 
The bloc of Saudi dissidents called the kingdom’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman “nothing more than a murderer, who enjoys shedding the blood of the innocent,” saying the mass execution was carried out against young people, who had exercised their right to express their opinion and had been imprisoned as a result.
 
The bloc added that the ruling Al Saud regime has once more proved to the world that it is a “murderous and savage” regime, adding that the mass execution proved that all of bin Salman’s claims of seeking to introduce reforms are nothing more than “empty propaganda.”
 
The kingdom’s last mass execution occurred in early January 2016, when Saudi authorities executed 47 people, including prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, who had vociferously called for democracy in the kingdom and advocated anti-regime protests. Nimr had been arrested in Qatif, Eastern Province, in 2012.
 
Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has reportedly executed more than 900 prisoners in an increasing rate. In 2019 alone, Saudi Arabia set a record number of executions after Saudi authorities executed 184 people, despite a general decrease in the number of executions around the world.
 
In April 2020, Reprieve, a UK-based non-profit organization, said Saudi Arabia had carried out its 800th execution. The report added that executions had almost doubled in only five years in comparison with the 423 executions conducted in Saudi Arabia from 2009 through 2014.
 
Saudi- Arabia’s Eastern Province, which is largely populated by the Shiite minority, has been the scene of peaceful demonstrations since February 2011. Protesters have been demanding reforms, freedom of expression, release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination against the oil-rich region. The protests have met with a heavy-handed crackdown by the regime.
 
Over the past years, Riyadh has also redefined its anti-terrorism laws to target activism.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
13 March 2022
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
13 March 2022
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
13 March 2022
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
13 March 2022
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
Israel shouldn’t exist as Jewish state, human rights watchdog claims
13 March 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN
13 March 2022
Piping systems and shut-off valves at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline in Germany.
Russia has stronger nerves than EU for energy standoff – Moscow
13 March 2022
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
Israeli PM advises Zelensky to accept Putin’s demands
13 March 2022