Washington Post Says US Mulling S-300 Deliveries to Ukraine

Islam Times - The White House is discussing with European allies the possibility of transferring air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine, in particular, S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM), the Washington Post quoted presidential administration sources.

The publication notes that Slovakia has the S-300 air defense system, which is “well known to Ukrainians.”

According to a newspaper source from high-ranking European officials, Kyiv sought to be provided with S-300 systems.

The Russian military started a special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donbass republics appealed to Russia for help, seeking to stop the eight-year war in Ukraine.

“Consultations are being held ahead of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s scheduled visit next week to meet with allies in Brussels and Slovakia, which, along with Poland and Romania, expressed its readiness to send military assistance [Украине]“, the article says.