0
Monday 14 March 2022 - 05:19

Kiev claims NATO will defend arms convoys to Ukraine against Russia

Story Code : 983677
Kiev claims NATO will defend arms convoys to Ukraine against Russia

“Today, the head of NATO… Mr. Stoltenberg has made a statement: if a single projectile, a single bullet hits a convoy that … [is delivering arms] to Ukraine, [NATO] will consider it a trigger for Article 5 [of the North Atlantic Treaty],” Danilov said while on air on Rada, the Ukrainian parliament's TV Channel.

Neither NATO nor Stoltenberg personally has made any public statements on Sunday confirming or denying Danilov’s assertion. The Ukrainian official’s statement comes a day after Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned that Russia would consider arms convoys heading for Ukraine to be “legitimate targets” for Russian forces. Ryabkov has not elaborated on whether the convoys could be targeted on Ukrainian territory or elsewhere.
 
Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty says that “an armed attack against one or more” NATO members “in Europe or North America” shall be considered an attack on NATO as a whole and will warrant a response from each of the bloc’s members, “including the use of armed force.”

Previously, Stoltenberg has confirmed that “any attack against any NATO country, NATO territory … will trigger Article 5” after visiting a Latvian military base together with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the leaders of Spain and Latvia on March 8.

On March 9, he also said that the military bloc “decided to make clear that a cyberattack can trigger Article 5.” Stoltenberg has added, though, that NATO “will never give the privilege to a potential adversary to tell exactly where that threshold is.”
 
Earlier, and despite insistence from Kiev, the bloc rejected the idea of enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, pointing to the fact that it would lead to a direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned any outside forces that might be “tempted to meddle” in what Moscow calls an “operation” in Ukraine that Russia’s response to such actions would be “immediate” and would have consequences “never seen in history.” Four days later, Russia put its nuclear forces on high combat alert.

Moscow has launched its large-scale “operation” with the argument that it’s aimed at “demilitarizing” Ukraine in the name of protecting the people of the two Donbass republics Russia had earlier recognized. Kiev has blasted the move as a totally unprovoked act of aggression and said it had never planned to attack the two republics in the first place.
 
Tagged
Ukraine Russia
Comment


Featured Stories
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
13 March 2022
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
13 March 2022
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
13 March 2022
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
13 March 2022