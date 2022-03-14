0
Monday 14 March 2022 - 10:28

Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat

“At the moment, when the parties have not yet reached specific agreements, it is premature to talk about the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that would officially fix them. Although it would not be worth excluding such a development,” Ilyichev said.

Though the Minsk agreements were approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2202, “this did not affect their implementation by the Ukrainian side in any way,” the diplomat noted.

“Ukraine had indeed engaged in years-long sabotage of its direct obligations under the Minsk package of measures, despite countless rounds of negotiations and calls for their implementation. As we have repeatedly stated, a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass was possible subject to the strict implementation of the Minsk agreements by Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk,” he said.

Since the moment the Minsk agreements were signed, the Ukrainian authorities have openly declared their “insignificance,” the diplomat said, adding that Kiev did not want to fulfill them, categorically refusing to have a direct dialogue with Donbass.

“This has led to the fact that the … [Minsk agreements] have actually become invalid. We do not see any prerequisites for their revival,” Ilyichev said.

The Minsk agreements on the Donbass settlement have become invalid, but it is now unrealistic to talk about adopting a document on the termination of Resolution 2202 in the UN Security Council, Pyotr Ilyichev added.

“As for terminating the Security Council Resolution 2202, which approved the Minsk agreements, this requires the adoption of a new document by the UN Security Council. Given the current situation, such a step seems unrealistic to us at this stage,” Ilyichev said.

The fourth round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is scheduled for 14 March.
