0
Monday 14 March 2022 - 10:31

Grand Mufti of Al-Quds Urges Palestinians to Foil Israeli Attempts of Mass Incursion into Al-Aqsa

Story Code : 983735
Grand Mufti of Al-Quds Urges Palestinians to Foil Israeli Attempts of Mass Incursion into Al-Aqsa
The Grand Mufti in a Sunday statement warned that settler groups are planning to sing, dance and hold raucous celebrations during their planned mass incursion inside the compound during Purim, in a blatant disrespect of the sanctity of the holy site where these practices are utterly prohibited, WAFA news agency reported.

“Insulting the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a heinous crime, and is part of [Israeli] efforts to impose a new fait accompli there… All heavenly religions respect the sanctity of holy places that are designated for worship,” said the Grand Mufti.

He added, “International laws and customs also call for respect of other people’s sanctities and holy places. However, the Israeli occupation authorities deny all of that, posing a real danger to the Arab and Islamic presence in Palestine, which necessitates an immediate Arab-Islamic response.”

The Grand Mufti appealed to relevant regional and international bodies and organizations to intervene to stop these Israeli violations which risk pushing the entire region “into a religious war that will spare no one”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
13 March 2022
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
13 March 2022
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
13 March 2022
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
13 March 2022