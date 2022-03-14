0
Monday 14 March 2022 - 21:54

Germany to Acquire F-35 Fighter US Jets

Story Code : 983838
Germany to Acquire F-35 Fighter US Jets
The F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin would help replace Germany's decades-old Tornado fleet.

An extraordinary session of the Commission for Defense Affairs of the National Chamber of Deputies is scheduled for the end of the afternoon on the subject.

The Tornado fleet is the only German aircraft capable of carrying American nuclear bombs - which are stored in Germany - in the event of a conflict.

But the Air Force has used the Tornado jets since the 1980s, and Berlin plans to phase them out between 2025 and 2030.

Lockheed's F-35 stealth jets are considered the most modern combat aircraft in the world, and their unique shape and coating make them harder to detect by enemy radar.

The decision could upset France, though, having observed Germany's deliberations on the more advanced F-18 or F-35 aircraft, fearing that a deal could undermine the development of a Franco-German fighter jet believed to be ready in the 2040s.

However, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he supported the ongoing joint program with Paris two weeks ago.

Scholz also announced that the Eurofighter plane - from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus - would be further developed to be capable of electronic warfare.
Comment


Featured Stories
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
13 March 2022
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
13 March 2022
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
13 March 2022
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
13 March 2022