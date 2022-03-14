Germany to Acquire F-35 Fighter US Jets

Islam Times - As tension escalates in the European continent, Germany plans to buy up to 35 US-made F-35 fighter jets and 15 Eurofighter jets.

The F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin would help replace Germany's decades-old Tornado fleet.An extraordinary session of the Commission for Defense Affairs of the National Chamber of Deputies is scheduled for the end of the afternoon on the subject.The Tornado fleet is the only German aircraft capable of carrying American nuclear bombs - which are stored in Germany - in the event of a conflict.But the Air Force has used the Tornado jets since the 1980s, and Berlin plans to phase them out between 2025 and 2030.Lockheed's F-35 stealth jets are considered the most modern combat aircraft in the world, and their unique shape and coating make them harder to detect by enemy radar.The decision could upset France, though, having observed Germany's deliberations on the more advanced F-18 or F-35 aircraft, fearing that a deal could undermine the development of a Franco-German fighter jet believed to be ready in the 2040s.However, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he supported the ongoing joint program with Paris two weeks ago.Scholz also announced that the Eurofighter plane - from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus - would be further developed to be capable of electronic warfare.