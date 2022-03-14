0
Monday 14 March 2022 - 22:35

Hezbollah: We’ll Stop America’s Provocations in Lebanon

Story Code : 983846
Sayyed Safieddine further pointed to that “Lebanon is very concerned with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, given that it is an economically vulnerable country that is already suffering from a huge crisis. Then what would happen when 90% of Lebanon’s individual needs are imported?”

The Hezbollah official went on to say: “This makes it a must for the Lebanese, especially the government and the politicians regardless of the disputes and electoral positioning, to declare the state of emergency to provide food, medicines, and energy.”

Sayyed Safieddine also stressed that today, this issue is more important than the parliamentary election, which must be held and is of a great importance.

“Hezbollah, through the parliamentary elections, is addressing all those who are targeting the Resistance, to turn them desperate to foil the American illusions that are provoking them towards uncalculated and wrong political confrontations,” Sayyed Safieddine added.
