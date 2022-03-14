Beijing Calls on US to Explain Military-Biological Activities in Ukraine

Islam Times - The United States should fully explain its military-biological activities abroad, including on the territory of Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday.

"If the United States wants to prove the sincerity of its activities, why not open these biological laboratories for independent research by international experts?" the diplomat asked, commenting on reports about the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine funded by the United States.According to him, the military-biological activity in Ukraine is of concern to the world community.According to recently released information, dozens of biological laboratories in Ukraine operate in accordance with orders from the US Department of Defense, Zhao Lijian said, RIA Novosti reported."What was the $200 million spent on? What pathogens did the US research on? Did the US Embassy in Ukraine remove all relevant documents from their website, what are they trying to hide?" the diplomat continued to ask.The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation earlier held a presentation, from which it follows that the United States spent more than $ 200 million on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, which participated in the American military biological program and dealt, in particular, with plague and anthrax pathogens.A network of more than 30 biological laboratories has been formed on the territory of Ukraine, working in the interests of the Pentagon, said Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces.Everything for the continuation of the US military biological program has already been removed from Ukraine after the start of the Russian special military operation, he said.The Russian Federation, in connection with the facts of US military biological activities in Ukraine, does not exclude the launch of a consultation mechanism under the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons (BTWC), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.