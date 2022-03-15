0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 03:40

China Slams Claims About Russia Asking for Military Assistance in Ukraine Op as ‘US Disinformation’

Story Code : 983853
Furthermore, the United States must fully clarify its military-biological activities on the territory of Ukraine, added the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Reference here was made to the documents, released on 10 March by the Russian Ministry of Defense, related to the suspected military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine.

The US Defense Threat Reduction Agency played the leading role in financing and developing components for biological weapons, according to the Russian MoD.

The comments, coming during a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing in Beijing, came after earlier a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy to the United States, Liu Pengyu, was reported by Reuters as rejecting media allegations that Moscow had approached Beijing for military equipment and other logistical support, saying he had “never heard of that.”

“The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting,… The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control,” the Chinese diplomat noted in response to Reuters.

US officials were also reported by Reuters as confirming that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan intended to meet with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday to warn that Beijing would face economic penalties should it extend Russia aid in its ongoing operation to demilitarize Ukraine. Siding with Russia, according to cited US officials, would result in further global isolation of China, Sullivan plans to underscore.

The fallout for Beijing would purportedly affect trade flows, development of new technologies and, possibly, secondary sanctions. Last week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Chinese companies which defy American restrictions on exports to Russia may be cut off from the US-made equipment and software they require to make their products.
