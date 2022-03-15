US Forces, SDF Militants Move Daesh Terrorists from Detention Camps in Eastern Syria to Hasakah

Islam Times - US forces and SDF militants have reportedly transferred dozens of Daesh terrorists from detention camps in Syria’s eastern Province of Dayr al-Zawr to facilities in the neighboring Province of Hasakah.

Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television, citing local sources, said they relocated scores of the extremists to the Industrial Secondary Prison and Ghweiran Prison (also known as al-Hasakah Central Prison).The sources said strict security measures were enforced in the southern sector of Hasakah Province during the evacuation process.The transfers took place amid information that Daesh terrorists were planning to storm al-Kam Prison in the town of al-Shaddadi as well as al-Sour Prison on the outskirts of Dayr al-Zawr.Late last month, American forces relocated scores of Daesh terrorists on board heavy-duty inmate vehicles from detention camps in Dayr al-Zawr Province to Hasakah.Syria’s official news agency SANA reported at the time that American occupation forces took strict security measures and closed the road between Dayr al-Zawr and Hasakah for several hours during evacuation.A number of captured Daesh terrorists have already confessed to close cooperation with US military forces stationed at al-Tanf base in the central Syrian Province of Homs on carrying out various acts of terror and sabotage.During confessions broadcast on Syria’s state-run television network in May 2020, several terrorists revealed that they were instructed by American forces to target Syrian government troops in and around the ancient city of Palmyra, the Tiyas Military Airbase – also known as the T-4 Airbase, the Shaer Gas Field as well as nearby oil wells.Meanwhile, a convoy of dozens of US military trucks and fuel tankers has reportedly carried tons of grain and crude oil from Hasakah to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.Local sources, requesting anonymity, told SANA that 58 military vehicles loaded with wheat crops as well as seven tankers laden with crude oil entered the Iraqi territories on Sunday after crossing al-Waleed Border Crossing.The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.