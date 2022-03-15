0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 04:00

US Forces, SDF Militants Move Daesh Terrorists from Detention Camps in Eastern Syria to Hasakah

Story Code : 983865
US Forces, SDF Militants Move Daesh Terrorists from Detention Camps in Eastern Syria to Hasakah
Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television, citing local sources, said they relocated scores of the extremists to the Industrial Secondary Prison and Ghweiran Prison (also known as al-Hasakah Central Prison).

The sources said strict security measures were enforced in the southern sector of Hasakah Province during the evacuation process.

The transfers took place amid information that Daesh terrorists were planning to storm al-Kam Prison in the town of al-Shaddadi as well as al-Sour Prison on the outskirts of Dayr al-Zawr.

Late last month, American forces relocated scores of Daesh terrorists on board heavy-duty inmate vehicles from detention camps in Dayr al-Zawr Province to Hasakah.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported at the time that American occupation forces took strict security measures and closed the road between Dayr al-Zawr and Hasakah for several hours during evacuation.

A number of captured Daesh terrorists have already confessed to close cooperation with US military forces stationed at al-Tanf base in the central Syrian Province of Homs on carrying out various acts of terror and sabotage.

During confessions broadcast on Syria’s state-run television network in May 2020, several terrorists revealed that they were instructed by American forces to target Syrian government troops in and around the ancient city of Palmyra, the Tiyas Military Airbase – also known as the T-4 Airbase, the Shaer Gas Field as well as nearby oil wells.

Meanwhile, a convoy of dozens of US military trucks and fuel tankers has reportedly carried tons of grain and crude oil from Hasakah to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

Local sources, requesting anonymity, told SANA that 58 military vehicles loaded with wheat crops as well as seven tankers laden with crude oil entered the Iraqi territories on Sunday after crossing al-Waleed Border Crossing.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.
Comment


Featured Stories
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
13 March 2022
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
13 March 2022
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
13 March 2022
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
13 March 2022