Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 08:10

Iran Supports Any Political Solution to Ukraine Crisis

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytry Kuleba discussed the Ukraine crisis, the need for protection of diplomatic missions and dispatch of humanitarian aid, and also bilateral issues.
 
Outlining Iran’s stance which is based on opposition to war and the necessity of finding a peaceful solution to disputes through diplomatic talks, Amirabdollahian described the recent meeting between his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Turkey as important and underlined the significance of continuing and strengthening the diplomatic path.
 
He then referred to the root cause of the Ukraine crisis, saying Iran supports any political effort to resolve the crisis. “We oppose war in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Yemen and other countries without adopting double standards.”
 
The Iranian foreign minister also spoke about the dispatch of humanitarian aid by Iran for the Ukrainian refugees along the Polish border, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.
 
He then underlined that Tehran is making coordination with the Polish foreign minister to station a Red Crescent medical team on the Poland-Ukraine border to provide assistance to refugees there.
 
Amirabdollahian further called on the Ukrainian government to help a 4-member Iranian family stuck in the war zones to leave the unsafe areas.
 
For his part, Kuleba thanked Iran’s opposition to war and also for sending humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian refugees along the Ukraine-Poland border. He underlined that the Ukrainian government will do its utmost to protect foreign diplomatic missions, including those belonging to Iran.
 
He also underscored his country’s demand for stopping the war and hostilities.
 
Kuleba referred to his recent talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said continuation of talks is necessary for ending the crisis.
 
While thanking Iran for opposing war, Kuleba asked for Tehran’s political assistance to stop the war.
