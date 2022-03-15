IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRG] captured members of a network planning to sabotage Iran's underground Fordow nuclear plant, official Iranian news agency reports.

The agent was provided with secure communications and paid in cash and cryptocurrencies to approach the plant employee using a contact at a cover company in Hong Kong as a mediator who was in reality an ‘Israel’ spy officer.

After approaching the plant employee, all wages are exchanged in cash and digital currency so that no traces remain.

The ‘Israeli’ operative then contacts the plant employee through the agent and orders a software as he gradually moves to approach him himself.

The plant employee continues to cooperate after knowing about the real identity of the ‘Israeli’ spy, but that is when all their moves are being monitored by the IRG's intelligence arm.

According to Iranian News Agency, the IRGC Nuclear Command was able to prevent one of the major sabotages of the country's nuclear facilities in cooperation with the IRGC's Counterintelligence Command.

The sabotage attack was set to happen before Nowruz which marks the end of the Iranian year on March 20.

Iran's nuclear program has been the subject of sabotage for more than a decade. Several Iranian scientists have also been assassinated by ‘Israel.’

The plot involved an agent paid by the ‘Israeli’ entity attempting to approach a person working with advanced IR-6 centrifuges at the plant, the Monday report said.