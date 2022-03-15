0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 08:14

IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report

Story Code : 983918
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
The plot involved an agent paid by the ‘Israeli’ entity attempting to approach a person working with advanced IR-6 centrifuges at the plant, the Monday report said.
 
The agent was provided with secure communications and paid in cash and cryptocurrencies to approach the plant employee using a contact at a cover company in Hong Kong as a mediator who was in reality an ‘Israel’ spy officer.
 
After approaching the plant employee, all wages are exchanged in cash and digital currency so that no traces remain.
 
The ‘Israeli’ operative then contacts the plant employee through the agent and orders a software as he gradually moves to approach him himself.
 
The plant employee continues to cooperate after knowing about the real identity of the ‘Israeli’ spy, but that is when all their moves are being monitored by the IRG's intelligence arm.
 
According to Iranian News Agency, the IRGC Nuclear Command was able to prevent one of the major sabotages of the country's nuclear facilities in cooperation with the IRGC's Counterintelligence Command.
 
The sabotage attack was set to happen before Nowruz which marks the end of the Iranian year on March 20.
 
Iran's nuclear program has been the subject of sabotage for more than a decade. Several Iranian scientists have also been assassinated by ‘Israel.’
Comment


Featured Stories
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
15 March 2022
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
15 March 2022
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
15 March 2022
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
14 March 2022
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022