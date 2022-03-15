0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 09:49

China Says Sanctions Won't Help Solve Ukraine Issue

Story Code : 983926
China Says Sanctions Won
"The current status in the situation in Ukraine is an outcome of the interplay of complex historical and present factors. To solve complex issues, calm and rational thinking are all the more needed," Zhang said at the UN Security Council briefing by the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Xinhua news agency reported.

Escalating sanctions have already seriously affected and will continue to affect global finance, energy, food, transportation, supply chains and other fields, hampering the already fragile world economy amid the pandemic. The diplomat added that the sanctions would negatively impact livelihoods, particularly in developing countries.

"We once again call for greater diplomatic efforts by the international community to de-escalate tensions and immediately bring the Ukrainian issue back to the track of political settlement," Zhang said.

Zhang said China will strengthen communication and coordination with all parties concerned and continue its constructive role in promoting dialogue for peace.

Noting that Russia and Ukraine have held multiple rounds of direct negotiations and have demonstrated a willingness to continue the talks further, Zhang said the international community must help sustain the positive momentum.

"The crisis in Ukraine is interwoven with European security and stability," said Zhang, encouraging the OSCE to "bring into full play its strengths and set up the necessary platform for the negotiations and communication of the parties concerned".

China calls for guarantees for civilian security and their basic needs, Zhang said, adding that safe and unimpeded humanitarian corridors are needed to prevent a larger-scale crisis, Zhang said.

China has also provided in-kind humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, said the envoy, adding that China supports the UN to coordinate humanitarian aid to Ukraine and is ready to work with other parties in achieving consensus on the Security Council's response to the humanitarian crisis. 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
US Department of State Announces Sanctions Against 11 Russian Defense Officials
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
Russia Says Capable of Taking Full Control of Major Ukrainian Cities Without External Help
15 March 2022
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
Indian Court Upholds Hijab Ban in Schools, Violating Muslims Rights
15 March 2022
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
IRGC Foils ’Israeli’ Sabotage At Fordow, Captures Plotters: Report
15 March 2022
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
14 March 2022
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022