Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 10:10

Watchdog: European Arms Imports Rise Despite Global Fall

Watchdog: European Arms Imports Rise Despite Global Fall
European countries bought 19% more major arms in the five years to 2021 than they did in the five years before that, even though the global figure was down 4.6%, reflecting the building tensions with Russia, a Swedish watchdog said in a report released Monday.

The largest European arms importers were Britain, Norway and the Netherlands, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said. Other nations in Europe are also expected to increase their arms imports significantly over the coming decade, having recently placed large orders for major arms, in particular combat aircraft from the United States.

Arms exports from the largest seller, the United States, grew by 14%, increasing its global share from 32% to 39%. That included a 106% rise in deliveries of major arms to Saudi Arabia.

France, the world's third-largest arms exporter, increased sales by almost 60% in the five years to 2021, SIPRI said.
