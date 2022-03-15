0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 20:58

US Official: Iraq Site Struck By Iranian Missiles Also Served As ‘Israeli’ Training Facility

US Official: Iraq Site Struck By Iranian Missiles Also Served As ‘Israeli’ Training Facility
A dozen ballistic missiles from Iran hit the city of Erbil before dawn, according to Kurdish and US sources. At least two people were injured.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] later said it targeted "a strategic center for conspiracy and mischiefs of the Zionists."

The city is the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, which contrasts greatly with Baghdad on the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

Beyond openly purchasing oil from Iraqi Kurdistan and voicing support for Kurdish independence, the Tel Aviv regime also allegedly maintains security ties with the region's leaders.

A US consulate was reportedly near the strike, although US officials claimed there was no damage or casualties in any US building. The nearby Erbil airport, where a US occupation military base is stationed, was not affected.
